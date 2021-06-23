US Forecast

Cancel
By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 14 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;64;50;72;50;Lots of sun, warmer;SE;7;45%;0%;10. Albuquerque, NM;97;71;96;69;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;7;17%;30%;13. Anchorage, AK;65;51;64;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNW;8;58%;92%;2. Asheville, NC;72;54;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;58%;15%;12. Atlanta, GA;77;59;82;65;Partly sunny;E;5;58%;10%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;78;60;71;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;44%;5%;11. Austin, TX;89;77;94;78;Partly...

Seattle, WAPhys.org

More record-smashing heat forecast as Canada, US northwest bake

Schools and COVID-19 vaccination centers closed Monday while community cooling centers opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that broke several temperature records. Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high Monday, with a temperature of 118...

