Channel 11 is the official media partner of ‘The City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration’

PITTSBURGH — “The City of Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration” will be one of the first big events in the city as we continue marching toward the end of the pandemic, and Channel 11 is the exclusive home for it.

“We’re looking forward to giving everyone a chance to come out and enjoy the park and enjoy being together finally,” said Pittsburgh Special Events Manager Brian Katze.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at Point State Park. While waiting for the big fireworks show, families can enjoy food, music and lawn games, including cornhole, giant Jenga, and arts and crafts for the kids.

While it won’t be the massive celebration you might be used to in years past, city leaders said they’re just excited we can gather again.

“We wanted to make sure everyone had a way to celebrate the Fourth of July together now that we can without going too far this year,” Katze said.

If you can’t make it out to see the event in person, Channel 11 is your exclusive home for the celebration. You can watch from the comfort of your own home right here on Channel 11.

