Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Seymour Joins Cornerstone

akbizmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornerstone expands their project management and estimating team by hiring Nate Seymour to focus on private sector business development and projects. Seymour brings invaluable experience to the project management department and deeply understands project development and execution. He has over eleven years of construction experience, including working key positions for general contractors, mechanical subcontractors, real estate investing companies, and most recently owning his own construction and real estate consulting firm. Seymour earned a bachelor’s in construction management from UAA and is currently studying for the Project Management Professional Certification exam.

www.akbizmag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Construction Management#Project Management#Real Estate Investing#Uaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nike
Related
EconomyHouston Chronicle

CIVIC SVP of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad Named 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

Creator of Transformative Marketing Operations Receives Industry Accolade. CIVIC Financial Services (CIVIC), a leading private money lender specializing in the financing of non-owner-occupied investment properties, today announced industry trade publication HousingWire Magazine has chosen Senior Vice President of Marketing Elizabeth Hillestad as one of the first recipients of its Marketing Leaders award.
Businessvermontbiz.com

Patricia Giavara named VMEC Interim Director & CEO

Vermont Business Magazine At a VMEC Board meeting held on April 13, Assistant Director Patricia Giavara received a unanimous vote of approval to succeed Bob Zider, who had been with the Center over its 25+ year existence as Director & CEO. She was appointed to the position of Interim Director & CEO effective July 1, 2021.
Roscoe, TXSweetwater Reporter

Cornerstone Home Lending Acquiring Roscoe State Bank

Cornerstone Home Lending, one of the nation’s premier independent residential mortgage companies, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Roscoe State Bank of Roscoe, Texas. These two family-owned companies with nearly 150 years of collective operating success will combine to create an organization holding approximately $2...
ConstructionDaily Journal of Commerce

Wenaha Group hires Bonifer as project manager

Anthony Bonifer has joined Wenaha Group as a project manager in its Pendleton office. He has nearly 10 years of hands-on experience in the construction trades, including work as a journeyman carpenter. Bonifer has worked on K-12 education, hospitality, commercial and industrial projects as well as efforts with tribal governments. His strengths are providing quality assurance/quality control and ensuring compliance and standards are being met in the field.
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Appoints Agnes Semington as CHRO

Transformational leader with more than 18 years of experience in HR, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. The IMAGINE Group, LLC, a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Agnes Semington will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective . Ms. Semington will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh and join the Company in its Twin Cities location. In this role, she will support IMAGINE’s business transformation in the areas of culture, talent acquisition, development and management, HRIS integration, job architecture, and diversity, equity and inclusion, underscoring the Company’s overarching commitment to being a leader and employer of choice in the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Seymour Plan Commission to meet July 8

The Seymour Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. July 8 in the training room upstairs at the police station, 205 N. Ewing St., Seymour. The agenda includes Andrew Stauffer with J Dee O Enterprises LLC requesting a land use variance at 1471 W. Tipton St. to run a light manufacturing business out of the building. The company, which does small component assembly and testing, currently has 12 employees and plans to add more. Stauffer already requested tax abatement for real estate improvement at a city council meeting.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Bioasis Announces the Appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC., a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer.
Softwarecpapracticeadvisor.com

Client Experience for Today – Client Advisory Services

From the July 2021 Issue. Few topics are as near and dear to me as Client Advisory Services. Those of you who have followed both my teaching career around the world for decades, and this column for almost 20 years, know that I’ve tried to bring you the latest in software and hardware technology. In many cases, my software and hardware insights occurred because I’ve been fortunate to advise companies creating these products, and still do so daily. While the actual, sole inventor of Software as a Service (SaaS) based collaborative Client Accounting Services (CAS) may never be known, it has been an honor and a privilege to sit in many of the meetings where these ideas were created.
Businessintelligent-aerospace.com

Grupo Oesía invests in the UAV sector with UAV Navigation

MADRID - Grupo Oesía, a Spanish company specializing in technology development and applied engineering, has carried out a strategic investment operation in the unmanned systems sector, strengthening the position of another Spanish company, UAV Navigation. This operation represents an investment of about € 7.5M in 4 years with the aim...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MONRO, INC. For: Jul 06

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MONRO, INC. APPOINTS MATT HENSON CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER. ROCHESTER, N.Y. – July 6, 2021 – Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire...
Advocacynonprofitctr.org

Ability Housing – FINANCE & OPERATIONS DIRECTOR

Ability Housing’s vision is a society where housing is a right, not a privilege; and all individuals have safe, affordable housing in vibrant communities. Our mission is to build strong communities where everyone has a home. To achieve these, we develop and operate quality rental housing affordable to persons with extremely limited incomes; administer rental assistance to help chronically homeless households access market housing; and partner with service organizations to ensure our residents have the supports they require to maintain their housing and increase self-reliance.
Businessaithority.com

Shane Paladin Joins Siteimprove as New CEO From a Global Position With SAP

Danish Software Company and Market Leader Siteimprove Announced That Shane Paladin Will Take Over the Role as CEO. He Joins From Software Giant Sap, With a Clear Goal to Continue Siteimprove’s Growth Trajectory in the Coming Years. Founder Morten Ebbesen Will Remain With the Company, Advancing to a New Role on the Board of Directors.
Texas StateKPVI Newschannel 6

HUB International Expands Retirement And Private Wealth Capabilites With Acquisition Of Operating Subsidiaries Of Trusted Capital Group In Texas

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, LLP d/b/a Trusted Capital Group (TCG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,...
Tempe, AZaithority.com

Graycliff Partners Acquires Gold Tech Industries

GTI is the first of a number of acquisitions targeted within the semi-cap space for current fund. Graycliff Partners LP announced that it has completed the acquisition of Gold Tech Industries, a provider of metal finishing and plating services for the semiconductor and aerospace industries. Based in Tempe, AZ, GTI...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Businessaithority.com

Hexagon To Acquire Infor’s EAM Business And Form A Broader Strategic Relationship With Infor And Koch

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions, announced an agreement to acquire Infor’s global EAM business, for approximately 2,750 MUSD. The terms of the agreement include establishing a deeper commercial relationship between Hexagon and Infor as well as Hexagon and Koch Equity Development, both subsidiaries of Koch Industries, Inc. Hexagon gains a best-in-class, SaaS-based asset management solution – Infor EAM – which is used to track assets, digitalise maintenance operations and enable customers in nearly any industry to reach optimum operational efficiency.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Appoints Kevin Kane as CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today announced the appointment of Kevin Kane as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy