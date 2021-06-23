Seymour Joins Cornerstone
Cornerstone expands their project management and estimating team by hiring Nate Seymour to focus on private sector business development and projects. Seymour brings invaluable experience to the project management department and deeply understands project development and execution. He has over eleven years of construction experience, including working key positions for general contractors, mechanical subcontractors, real estate investing companies, and most recently owning his own construction and real estate consulting firm. Seymour earned a bachelor’s in construction management from UAA and is currently studying for the Project Management Professional Certification exam.www.akbizmag.com