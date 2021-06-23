Seymour Joins Cornerstone

From the July 2021 Issue. Few topics are as near and dear to me as Client Advisory Services. Those of you who have followed both my teaching career around the world for decades, and this column for almost 20 years, know that I’ve tried to bring you the latest in software and hardware technology. In many cases, my software and hardware insights occurred because I’ve been fortunate to advise companies creating these products, and still do so daily. While the actual, sole inventor of Software as a Service (SaaS) based collaborative Client Accounting Services (CAS) may never be known, it has been an honor and a privilege to sit in many of the meetings where these ideas were created.