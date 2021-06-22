ZS2 Technologies Expands into Alaska with Paragon Construction Solutions Partnership

According to the Pew Research Center, at the beginning of 2020 approximately 20% of Americans worked from home at least one day a week. By the middle of the year, more than half were working from home and now, more than a year later, 70% of Americans are still working from home. As an end result, businesses are now reconsidering ways of operating as many employees report that they are more productive while working from home and reluctant to return to a long daily commute to a crowded office space.