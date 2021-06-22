Cancel
ZS2 Technologies Expands into Alaska with Paragon Construction Solutions Partnership

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZS2 Technologies, a Calgary-based building material technology company is expanding into Alaska thanks to a partnership with Paragon Construction Solutions. Paragon Construction Solutions, an Alaska Native and women owned business has distinguished itself as a leader in prefab construction since 2005. Founders Lynn Barrett and Ken Prestegard have worked on design and construction projects for more than thirty-five years. Paragon provides prefab sustainable building exteriors for commercial, residential, agriculture and cannabis structures. Paragon is now the ZS2 Technologies TechPartner for Alaska, Washington, and Oregon.

