Mayor Harter: Florida Youth Program Running

By Warwick Dispatch
Warwick Valley Dispatch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Florida, The Florida youth recreation program registration is underway! The program will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning June 28 through Aug, 6 at the Walter R. Sturr Memorial Park on Bridge St. Children entering first through sixth grade within the Florida School District are eligible to participate. More information and online registration can be found on our website at http://www.villageoffloridany.org. The S.S. Seward Class of 2021 senior car parade is Sat., June 19 at 4 p.m. As they make their way through the Village, please show your support by cheering them on or showing your spartan spirit with orange and blue colors. 2021 was another rough year for students throughout the country as the pandemic lingered on. Remote learning and other rules and regulations from NYS made this year difficult for our students to say the least. As we transition back into normal life we do so with a sense of hope and optimism going forward. The Class of 2021 should move forward with the same sense of optimism as they begin a new chapter in their lives whether it’s continuing on in higher education, joining the workforce or serving our country. The world is full of unlimited potential and it’s yours to pursue, Congratulations, S.S. Seward Class of 2021!

