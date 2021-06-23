Cancel
MLB

Look: Joe Girardi Ejected After Confrontation With Max Scherzer

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected from tonight’s matchup against the Nationals for a conflict with Washington pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer, who was making his first start for the Nats since suffering an injury back on Jun. 11, had already been checked on two occasions for the use of foreign substances. Despite passing the first two check’s, Girardi insisted that the opposing ace be checked again in the fifth inning.

The Spun

The Spun

