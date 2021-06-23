Cancel
153 Houston Methodist employees resign or are fired after refusing to get Covid-19 vaccine, official says

By Keith Allen, CNN
Albany Herald
 14 days ago

More than 150 Houston Methodist Hospital employees were officially out of a job Tuesday, 10 days after a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the hospital by employees who opposed a Covid-19 vaccine mandate as a condition of employment, a hospital spokesperson said. The 153 employees either resigned in the two-week...

