Meanwhile, kicking off the new episode of the NBC talent show is T3, a trio of singers who take the stage to offer an impressive cover of 'Into the Unknown' from 'Frozen II'. AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" returned with a 1-hour episode on Tuesday, June 15. Kicking off the new episode was T3, a trio of singers who took the stage to offer an impressive cover of "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II". Heidi Klum "really enjoyed it," while Sofia Vergara said that the performance was "so unexpected." The group was sent to the next round after earning four yes votes.