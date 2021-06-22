What Is a Deodorant Wardrobe, and Do You Need One?

Vegetable glycerin may sound more like something you'd find in the kitchen than in your bathroom, but it's actually one of the more commonly-used skincare ingredients out there. (Though, fun fact, in its purest form, it actually is safe to consumer orally, and sometimes actually is found in food. But we digress.) When it comes to your skin, it's one of the best hydrators out there, attracting water to and holding it in the skin. Here, Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, and cosmetic biochemist Stacy Steinmetz, creator of StimuNail, give us the lowdown on this popular ingredient.