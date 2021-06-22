What Is a Deodorant Wardrobe, and Do You Need One?
Adapting your beauty routine to meet your body's needs is nothing new. After all, we know our bodies best, and different situations call for specific products to keep us feeling optimal. For example, many skin types need multiple rich moisturizers during the winter, and throughout the summer, it's hard to go without an arsenal of setting sprays. This habit of changing our beauty routines to fit various seasons, situations, and skin types is now second nature, at least when it comes to things like skincare and makeup.www.byrdie.com