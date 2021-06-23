Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall St. claws back as Fed’s Powell calms rate-hike bets; Nasdaq hits record

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had closed out the session modestly higher as the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had allayed investors’ concerns over an earlier-than-anticipated rate hike. In point of fact, in the day’s Wall Street was almost entirely catalysed by the remarks of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the US Congress, who was quoted saying in the testimony that the US Central Bank would remain accommodative and await a “broad and inclusive” recovery in job market before major policy shifts.

www.financial-world.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Us Congress#Interest Rates#Us Federal Reserve Chair#The Us Congress#The Us Central Bank#The Us Fed#Wall St Closing Bell#Dow#Incapital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open mixed ahead of key data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks kicked off the holiday-shortened trading week on a mixed note as investors awaited a slew of economic data. Shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,729.91. The S&P 500 rose 0.92 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,353.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 14,684.90.
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes on Deck

July 6, 2021 - After closing Monday in observance of Independence Day, stocks were mostly lower Tuesday to start the four-day trading week. Oil surged to 6-year highs after OPEC+ discussions broke down over the weekend. This likely means the global oil market won't be getting an increase in production it had been expecting.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at four-month low (Recasts, updates prices) July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more clues on the policy outlook.
BusinessShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted ahead of Fed minutes

London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors eye the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The FTSE 100 was called to open around five points higher at 7,106. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said: "European and US futures...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Slips Back Ahead of Key Fed Minutes Release

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday ahead of the release of the keenly-awaited minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting, with traders looking for clues on the direction of the economy and interest rates. At 4:04 AM ET (0804 GMT), the dollar index , which...
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Await Minutes From U.S Federal Reserve

At the time of drafting this report, the U.S dollar Index used primarily for tracking the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies traded around 92.50 index points. The greenback earlier recorded some buying pressures on Tuesday with growing geopolitical uncertainty, a slightly poor ISM non-manufacturing reading thus...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold holds forth near $1,800 psychological helve; 10-yr US Treasury bonds at 1.37%

On Tuesday, the precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices had revived some of its safe-haven appeal following a sharp downturn in US Treasury bond Yields alongside a slide in US Dollar Index (DXY) earlier in the day, as a sweeping plunge in service sectors activities last month as cited by a survey data from Tempe-based ISM (Institute of Supply Management) had heavily weighed on market participants’ morale who had been awaiting minutes from the US Fed’s latest policy meet due on Wednesday.
Businessrock947.com

Fed pivot, inflation boost emerging market interest rate hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar dips as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Columbia’s IMF says US Dollar’s share of global reserve rises in Q1;euro share slides

International Monetary Fund, the Washington DC-headquartered sister organization of the World Bank largely centring its focus on fostering global economic growth and cooperation, had unveiled later last week that the American Currency’s share of global reserves inched up to 59.5 per cent over fiscal first quarter of the year from a 58.9 per cent logged in Q4, 2020, while US Dollar remains the world’s largest-held foreign currency among major Central Banks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Aussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles

* USD flat as jobs data eases pressure for tapering or rate hikes. * Kiwi jumps after business survey pulls forward rate rise f’casts. LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback’s weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold prices are hovering near two-week highs after the US Dollar weakened. Traders are eyeing $1,800 resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains. Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will be in focus this week. Gold - Daily Chart. Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistanceduring Tuesday’s...
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Investors Keep Focus On Fed As They Shrug Off Inflation Concerns

Investors in U.S. Treasuries are shrugging off inflation worries and keeping yields well-contained. They seem to accept the argument from Federal Reserve policymakers that the recent increase in inflation will be transitory. Break-even inflation rates, derived from the yield difference between conventional and inflation-indexed Treasuries, peaked in May and have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy