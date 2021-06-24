The National Alliance of Mental Illness Minnesota provides Counseling on Access to Lethal Means training

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

MINNESOTA, MN — The National Alliance of Mental Illness Minnesota is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to offer free Counseling on Access to Lethal Means or CALM training for mental health providers in Minnesota who work with service members, veterans, and their families.

The free training course will take place virtually in the form of an online course. The training course will focus on ways to reduce access to methods people use for suicide. The CALM training will include:

How to identify people who could benefit from lethal means counseling How to ask about their access to lethal methods How to work with the individual and how to include the families to reduce access.

NAMI Minnesota will provide three sessions of the CALM training courses. Here are the dates and times for the classes:

1. June 24, 2021, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM

To register, please visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0scuuhpjwqHtAGgUjAaj3CUkMT9TgSdApv.

2. July 29, 2021, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM.

To register, please visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqduuqqDIpGtRSsv11eFWZiLbpVi2_Bh70.

3. August 26, 2021, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM.

To register, please visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEvcOutqD8rGNaoemQX6PwlzELD8XfsHhQH.

CALM training courses will be a 3.5-hour class. It is an evidence-based practice that is designed for crisis responders and health and mental health professionals. In each session, there will be a 15 minutes break.

The program will be limited in space, and registration is required. If you are interested in helping service members, veterans and families by providing them mental health care, please register for the training program.

For more information, visit https://mn.gov/mdva/news/events/?id=1066-486048.

