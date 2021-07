On Wednesday, 28-year-old Spanish man Alberto Sánchez Gómez was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for killing and then eating his mother in 2019, BBC reports. Gómez was first arrested in February 2019 after authorities discovered human body parts in and around his mother’s apartment in Madrid. Per a report from British tabloid the Sun back in April, Gómez allegedly cut his mother Maria Soledad Gómez into 1,000 pieces, and proceeded to eat the body parts while also feeding some of them to his pet dog.