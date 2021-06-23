Jefferson breezes past La Salle behind Lamar Washington’s 39 points, Mookie Cook’s 25-point, 15-rebound effort

MILWAUKIE – At times, the Jefferson Democrats looked uninspired, and after the game Jefferson coach Pat Strickland said he was “disappointed” in his team’s focus. But still there were flashes of brilliance – a pair of first quarter alley-oops between junior Lamar Washington and sophomore Marquis “Mookie” Cook, a barrage of powerful drives to the basket by Washington resulting in a series of soft finger-roll lay-ins and thunderous one-handed slams and Cook’s imposing length on the glass.