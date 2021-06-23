Cancel
Panasonic announces HLG plug-in for Photoshop CC, adds Raw video modes to S-series cameras

By Richard Butler
Digital Photography Review
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanasonic has announced a plug-in that allows true-to-life HDR stills to be edited in Photoshop CC. Its S-series cameras can output high dynamic range images compatible with the Hybrid Log Gamma standard, but until now there'd been no easy way to edit them. The LUMIX HLG Photo plug-in will allow HLG stills from the S1, S1R, S5 and S1H to be opened, edited and saved within Photoshop. The results can then be viewed by connecting the camera to an HDR TV using an HDMI lead.

www.dpreview.com
