Hawkeye Community College board moves to better protect downtown center from speeding vehicles
WATERLOO — After multiple instances of vehicle damage to Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, measures are being taken to protect the building. The board of trustees Tuesday approved a $263,279 contract with Cardinal Construction of Waterloo to keep traffic on the surrounding roadways and away from the center. The building, at 120 Jefferson St., is also along West First Street and Mullan Avenue, which are both part of U.S. Highway 63.wcfcourier.com