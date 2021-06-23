Kate Spade Surprise is here with Prime Day 2021-level discounts on its best-selling purses
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Alright, fashion lovers! We're two days into summer that can only mean one thing: It's time for a closet refresh! This Prime Day (or days, or week, depending on your reckoning) is a great opportunity to pick up all the latest looks. In addition to the up-to-30% off Amazon fashion brands you can get during Prime Day 2021, the Kate Spade Surprise sale site is boasting big-time discounts: you can save up to 78% on some items.www.heraldtribune.com