Special Weather Statement issued for Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saline; Seward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEWARD AND SALINE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaver Crossing, or 13 miles southeast of York, moving southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Friend around 910 PM CDT. Western around 925 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Swan Creek Reservoir Number 2, Swanton, Goehner, Tobias, Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area, Blue River State Recreation Area, 11 Miles West Of Wilber, Cordova and Willard Meyer Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 366 and 377.