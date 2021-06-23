Special Weather Statement issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keokuk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL KEOKUK COUNTY UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 900 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of New Sharon, or 8 miles south of Montezuma, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sigourney, What Cheer, Delta, Keswick, Harper, Martinsburg, Hayesville, Webster, Thornburg, Gibson, Lancaster, Coal Creek, Keokuk County Expo, Pekin, Lake Belva Deer Park, Yenruogis County Park and Keokuk County Fairgrounds. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.