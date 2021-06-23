Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 72.9 feet. * Flood pool stage is 70 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 73.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 70.2 feet Monday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding to continue through this upcoming weekend.