Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rahm tops final Olympic Golf Rankings, DeChambeau makes U.S. team

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wq9J_0acYT0u300
Jun 19, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Jon Rahm reacts to his putt on the fourth green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

June 22 (Reuters) - Spaniard Jon Rahm's thrilling victory at last weekend's U.S. Open vaulted him past American Justin Thomas and into the top spot in the final Olympic Golf Rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

Americans rounded out the top five with Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau expected to represent Team USA this summer in Tokyo.

World number two Dustin Johnson had previously said he would not compete in the men's tournament, which will be held from July 29 to Aug. 1 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, clearing the way for DeChambeau to take the fourth U.S. spot.

Patrick Cantlay will serve as the first alternative for the American contingent, which will be the largest as no other country has more than two qualifiers in the 60-player field.

Notable players who also finished in the top 10 include Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Norway's Viktor Hovland, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Great Britain's Paul Casey and Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Rahm's countryman Sergio Garcia has said he made the difficult decision to skip the Olympics to focus instead on the Ryder Cup, which pits a team from the United States against a team from Europe.

Justin Rose, who took home the gold in Rio in 2016, is Great Britain's first alternate.

The women's rankings will be finalized after the Women's PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday.

The 60-player women's competition will be held at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 4-7.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Golf#Golf Tournament#Olympics#Justin#Americans#Team Usa#Kasumigaseki Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Gold
News Break
Golf
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm’s fitting Father’s Day win, Bryson DeChambeau’s all-time meltdown and Rickie Fowler’s big announcement

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we need to start with an apology to the U.S. Open. For decades, I maintained that the national championship is the best of the four majors in men’s golf. I stood my ground against the masses who say it’s the Masters instead, like William Wallace in “Braveheart.” Until I finally caved a couple years ago. Well, I’m sorry, U.S. Open. I should have never strayed. YOU are the best. The carnage. The chaos. The drama. The music (In my defense, “In Celebration of Man” was out of the mix for a few years). What a tournament. And this one at Torrey Pines (Yes, Torrey Pines, architecture snobs) was particularly fun to watch. Let’s get to it.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm has been named the golfer of june

Jon Rahm has been named Golfer of the Month after winning his maiden Major Championship at the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm was one of the favourites heading into the third Major of the year with seven top tens to his name In 2021 prior to arriving In San Diego, where rounds of 69-70-72-67 led to a six under par total and enough for a one shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from unbiased model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

In 1894, Royal St. George's became the first golf club outside of Scotland to host the Open Championship. Now, it'll welcome the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. It's the 15th time the British Open has been played on the famed grounds, with Darren Clarke winning most recently in 2011. The Open Championship 2021 field will be one of the most talented of all-time, with more than two dozen former major champions and as many as a dozen former world No. 1 players expected to play.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Bryson DeChambeau, fade Matthew Wolff

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickeslon and Bubba Watson are scheduled to headline the PGA Tour field when the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off Thursday. The Detroit Golf Club yields low scores, with the winners of the first two editions of the event combining to go 48-under par. DeChambeau fired a 65 in his final round last year to win by three strokes, while Watson will try to rebound after falling from first to a tie for 19th on the back nine at the Travelers Championship last week. DeChambeau is the 15-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic from William Hill Sportsbook, followed by Patrick Reed at (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (16-1).
SportsESPN

Besides Simone Biles, who will make the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team?

The greatest gymnast in history will compete for perhaps the final time on U.S. soil this weekend. But Simone Biles isn't the only reason the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials (June 24-27) is the must-watch event of qualifying season. It's been five years since the last Olympic trials, and the pandemic...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPosted by
BamaCentral

Justin Thomas Named to U.S. Men's Golf Olympic Team

Former Alabama men's golfer Justin Thomas has been named a member of the 60 golfers that will be competing at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Thomas will be representing his home country of the United States. Thomas marks the first time that a former Alabama golfer has been named...
Golfwibqam.com

Korda sisters expected to lead U.S. women’s golf team at Olympics

Sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda are expected to lead the American women’s golf contingent at the Olympics in Tokyo. The International Golf Federation released the list of the 60 players in the Final Olympic Golf Rankings on Tuesday. The list was cemented after the completion of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which Nelly Korda won last weekend to move to No. 1 in the world and in the rankings for the Olympics.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Going to Tokyo!: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee makes U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee is soaring on the world’s stage. The Auburn Tiger is on her way to Tokyo. Lee was stellar in a world-class performance Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials, coming up clutch in the biggest moments to make top two at the meet and punch her own ticket to the Olympics. She earned automatic placement on the U.S. team by topping a field of the nation’s best, sensational again on bars and gutsy on beam.
Eugene, ORculvercityobserver.com

USC's Isaiah Jewett Makes U.S. Olympic Team in the 800m

USC's Isaiah Jewett made the U.S. Olympic Team by bettering his school record and taking second in the men's 800m final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. today (June 21). Jewett took second in the U.S. 800m final...
GolfSportsGrid

Canadian Olympic Golf Team Qualifiers

The Canadian Olympic golf team will consist of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, who rank 23rd and 90th in Data Golf’s rankings. Unfortunately, these two golfers can’t be combined into one single player. Conners ranks 12th and seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, but just 99th in Strokes Gained: Putting since January.
SportsKingsport Times-News

Milligan's Jastrab makes U.S. Olympic team

The call of a lifetime for Megan Jastrab came when she was doing what she loves most: going for a ride. The Milligan junior was selected as a member of the track cycling team to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She will compete in the team pursuit and the Madison.
SoccerDerrick

Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

Carli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the team for Tokyo before stepping away from the sport. But then the games were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Smith Qualifies for High Jump Final at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Jason Smith continues to add to his tremendous 2021 list of accolades as he qualified for the High Jump final at the United States Olympic Team Trials on Friday. The top twelve advance to the finals on Sunday and the senior came out in eleventh in the qualifier round.
SportsRoanoke Times

Ciattei, Wynne make 1,500 final at U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei and ex-Virginia star Henry Wynne qualified for the final of the men’s 1,500 meters with their performances Friday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Ciattei finished fourth overall in the 24-man semifinals (3:38.74) to advance to Sunday night’s...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Ole Miss' Brittney Reese makes fourth career U.S. Olympic Team

EUGENE, Ore. –(Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations Release) Ole Miss track & field alum Brittney Reese further cemented herself as one of the greatest athletes in American history, punching her fourth career ticket to the Olympic Games after winning her 13th career national title at Day Nine of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy