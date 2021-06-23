Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Wounded Iraq War veteran gets custom-built home through Gary Sinise’s charity

By Adam Morey
Military Times
Military Times
 14 days ago
Retired Army Capt. Juan Guerrero and his family moved into a specialized smart home, mortgage-free, outside of San Antonio, Texas, last week. Guerrero, who was critically wounded by a roadside bomb in Iraq and eventually lost both of his legs, received the home from the Gary Sinise Foundation, started by the Academy Award-nominated actor of the same name.

