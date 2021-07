Two teenage boys have been stabbed to death in separate incidents in south London just hours apart.The incidents - which left a 15-year-old and 16-year-old dead - took place in Greenwich and Lambeth on Monday.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.The Metropolitan Police said they are called to reports of a stabbing in Greenwich, southeast London, just before 5.30pm on Monday.They found a 15-year-old boy with a stab injury at the scene on Woolwich New Road and provided first aid before the ambulance service arrived.The boy was pronounced dead shortly after 6pm.A 15-year-old who had taken himself to a...