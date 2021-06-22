BOONE — Watauga High School student Luke Earl Ramsdell, son of Jeff and Carla Ramsdell, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship. This scholarship is named for the late Don and Audrey Bentley, natives of Watauga County, and was established with an endowment grant to the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) from the Audrey L Bentley Trust following her death in March 2019. This year’s award is $18,000, and is renewable for a total of four years. This is the second year for the Bentley Scholarship.