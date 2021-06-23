Cancel
Santa Ynez Valley celebrates Juneteenth at Solvang Park with singing, dancing

By Lisa André landre@syvnews.com
Cover picture for the articleLocal families gathered on the lawn at Solvang Park Saturday to celebrate the second Juneteenth community event, held in person this year with music, dancing and food. The importance of the day was made official when President Joe Biden signed legislation into law last week establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. The federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in 1865.

