Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Antietam Exchange wins Federal Little League title

heraldmailmedia.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntietam Exchange won the 2021 Federal Little League title, finishing 18-1 for the season. In the photo, from left to right: Front row — Cash Palmer, Isaiah Serring, Michael Snyder, Jonah Croteau, Liam Kline and Dixon Trice. Middle row — Brody Thomas, Jordan Gingrich, Sawyer Zimmerman, Garrett Jones and Tosh Olson. Back row — coaches Doug Gingrich, Derek Jones, Jake Olson and John Kline.

www.heraldmailmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Jones
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antietam Exchange#Federal Little League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Massena, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Massena Little League Minor Home League champs

The Amvets Angels captured the Massena Little League Minor Home League championship with a 10-8 win in the championship game. The team is coached by Dan Haley, Scott French and Leon Shorette. Players are James Haley, Maxx Garrow, Jaxx Laughing, Lenden Barse, Jase Shorette, Micah Murtagh, Trayvon Alexander, Jaxon Soulia, Kaiden French, Will Hazelton, Raiden Boyea, and Markus Gurrola. Submitted Photo.
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

MORE PLEASANTON LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Pleasanton’s Minor Intermediate baseball all-stars took part in the Texas West District 21 Tournament and fell to Uvalde in the championship. Pictured L-R: Head Coach Ricky Clark, Manager Zack Pawelek and Assistant Coach Alex Guerra. Back row: Colton Cloer, Jake Clark, Wyatt Albert, Holden Pawelek, Jay Talamantez and Alex Guerra. Front row: Hayes Pawelek, Nayton Woodlee, Kash Nixon, Tycen King, Theo Fair and Kennzie Nixon.
Stockton, CAManteca Bulletin

LITTLE LEAGUE: Winner takes all

STOCKTON — It is now do or die time. The Northgate A’s emerged from the consolation bracket to hand the Spreckels Park Braves their first loss of the District 67 Juniors Tournament of Champions on Thursday with a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 thrilling win at Paul Weston Park.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Little League: Westerly Eye Associates earns Westerly National title

Westerly Eye Associates beat Ed French & Son in two straight games to claim the Westerly National Little League championship, 7-0 and 9-1. Team members are Ben Eaton, Tyler Falcone, JP Parker, Connor Plante, Noah Roy, Trajan Bea, Caleb Martin, Olivia Cicero, Malik Nelson, Vincent Fasoli, and Myles Roy. The team was coached by Craig Eaton, assisted by Adam Falcone, Jay Parker, and Jeff Plante. | Photo courtesy Craig Eaton.
Pontiac, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

Short-handed Dewald rallies for Little League win over First Financial

A short-handed Dewald Construction club took a haymaker from First Financial before delivering a knockout blow in the lat game of a Little League doubleheader at the Rec-Plex Wednesday. Pontiac Police Association rallied to force a tie in the eveing's first contest. Dewald 18, First Financial 12. With the regular...
Graham County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Mt. Graham Little League Allstars Tourney underway

Mt. Graham Little League's Allstar Tournament is underway at the Graham County Fairgrounds. Mt. Graham took on Morenci-Clifton Tuesday night and defeated them in both age brackets and they are slated to play Pinal Mountain tonight. We'll post the results of those games and the following games as soon as they become available on our website and Facebook page.
Montana Statethreeforksvoice.com

Moeykens Wins National Title

Montana State Freshman Tayla Moeykens had an incredible end to her first year with the school's rodeo program at last week's 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, WY. Moeykens of Three Forks came from fourth place to win the barrel racing title. Her time of 13.99 seconds was...
SportsThe Citizens Voice

Little League photos wanted

Little League presidents and team managers are asked to submit their all-star team photos and photos of league champions for publication in The Citizens’ Voice Little League issue. Photos can be sent to sports@citizensvoice.com. Emailed photos should have a resolution of 200 dpi. For more information, call 570-821-2065. Deadline is July 1.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Little League: Vona’s ends regular season on win streak

OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant pushed its winning streak to four games to end the regular season in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action. Vona’s finished with a 10-5 record, in third place. Vona’s will play against Lighthouse Lanes at 6 p.m. Monday in the playoffs. Here are recaps of...
Thurmont, MDthecatoctinbanner.com

Tournament Time at Thurmont Little League

The regular season came to an end for the Thurmont Little League (TLL), but there was still a lot of baseball to be played!. As the normal slate of games concluded, the league quickly moved into All-Star and tournament season. First up were the TLL In-House All-Star games for the T-ball and Instructional (Coach Pitch) divisions, which were held on Saturday, June 12. Representatives from T-ball included Addison Ling, Parker Ketterman, Madelyn Toms, Logan Otto, Mireya and Harlen Chavez, Reid Thurston, Jaycee Moriyama, Erin Mcgrew, M.J. Hoke, Jett Derr, Riley Woodward, Ben Roberts, Franek Zielinski, Garret Troxell, Wyatt Murray, Caleb Lynn, Lily Tankersly, Caleb Valentine, Tyler Warfield, and Riley Woodward. The teams were managed by Mark Lingg and Evan Atkinson. The Instructional rosters were made up of Brayden Nash, Hunter Crabb, Aaron Oden, Payton Fritz, Xavier Meekins, Dennis Smith, Cheyenne Jones, Stiven Makarov, Gage Emert, Angus Riddle, Ryan May, Levi Baker, Julian Thompson, Bryce Rickerd, Abby Harrington, Harper Holmes, Devin Riffle, Luke Wiles, Chris Kehne, Bryant Price, Gracen Baer, and Riley Workman. Managers for this game were Robbie Nash and Darryl Dextradeur. Congrats to all of these future stars on a great season of baseball!
SportsTimes News

Attention D-18 Little League coaches

Area Little League coaches whose teams are competing in the upcoming District 18 tournaments are reminded to submit their game results to the Times News Sports department through email. Coaches can send a short writeup of their games, including score-by-innings, top hitting and pitching performances, and any other key information...
New Orleans, LAclarionherald.org

Winning Prep League meant more than state title

The city has enjoyed a love affair with baseball for more than a century. And even though New Orleans no longer has a professional franchise to call its own, fans haven’t lost their fervor for the sport. Interest in baseball is not as ardent as it had been in the...
Sportstherecord-online.com

Keystone/Clinton Little League ball set for return

BEECH CREEK, PA – After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, all-star baseball and softball return to the fields of Little League play in Clinton County. The entire 2020 season for Keystone Little League baseball and Clinton Little League softball fell victim to last year’s pandemic and there were lingering doubts over the past winter if Little League ball could resume in 2021. But as COVID cases dropped and vaccinations went up, Little League officials in Williamsport made the decision that playoff ball can take place this summer, although the Little League World Series in August will be for American teams only.\
Nevada City, CAUnion

Little League: NC Brewers crush competition, win TOC title

The Nevada City Brewers left no doubt they were the top Junior Division team in Little League’s District 11. The Brewers powered past the competition in the Tournament of Champions at Grass Valley’s Condon park, going 3-0 and outscoring their opponents 65-17 en route to the title. After dispatching a...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Little League All-Stars win district championship

Uvalde’s 9- to 11-year-olds All-Star baseball team in the Texas Little League District 21 are tournament champions. They captured the district championship with a 12-1 victory over the Pleasanton All-Stars last Saturday night at Pleasanton. Blaze Cantu tripled in the third inning to highlight a three-run inning for the All-Stars.
Marion County, KYLebanon Enterprise

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: 8-10 softball All-Stars take district title

Sooner or later, the Marion County 8-10 softball All-Stars will have to find some extra space to display their ever-growing assortment of championship banners. For now, though, they’re more than happy to enjoy their latest district championship, courtesy of an 11-2 victory against Washington County Saturday at Graham Memorial Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy