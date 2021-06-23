Cancel
Environment

Strong To Severe Storms With Heavy Rain Possible Thursday

By Brian Doogs
nbc15.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather is set to return for the second half of the week as a cold front swings through followed by a developing area of Low Pressure. This will bring numerous rounds of showers and storms Thursday and Friday. These rounds of storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe side along with heavy flooding rainfall.

