Finecut Adds 8K 'Guimoon' for Cannes Pre-Market Launch

By Patrick Frater
Laredo Morning Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Korean film sales company Finecut has added mystery-horror movie “Guimoon” to its pre-Cannes and Cannes Market slates. The film was specially shot in order to be released in ScreenX and 4DX special versions, as well as conventional 2D presentations. Now in post-production, after lensing in 8K, the film is...

