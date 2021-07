With the 2021 NBA Draft now officially under a month away, it’s time to start talking about the Cleveland Cavaliers pick at number three. Cleveland got lucky and landed the third overall pick in the draft. Pundits throughout the NBA have been quietly saying this is the best rookie class in a while. Cade Cunningham, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy, is the overwhelming favorite to go to the Detroit Pistons with the number one pick. After that, all the dominoes begin to fall, beginning with the Houston Rockets at second overall.