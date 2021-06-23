Roster Reset: Okereke eager for challenge of replacing Walker

JORDAN VEASY | School: California | Height: 6026v | Weight: 219v | Hand: 1038 | Arm: 3200 | Wing: 7500 | Age: 26 | Agent: Corey Williams. Wore No.36 at HUB Football (May/2021). A big-bodied wide out target with thick upper body, which enables him to win jump ball contests and red zone matchups. Very athletic and acrobatic, able to contort and twist his body in order to adjust to badly thrown balls; makes the circus catch look easy. A solid route runner, who has made great strides and presents a large catch radius. Possesses great length and acceleration. Has continued to work on improving YAC ability. Would like to see him improve first step off LOS, somewhat limited laterally (more straight-line speed). Lined up both inside and outside at CAL; switched to more pro style scheme during final two seasons. With three years of NFL experience, there is very intriguing appeal to his overall development and upside. His size, length, athleticism, hands and propensity for the big play should make him a strong candidate to sit atop ‘next man up’ lists around the NFL; Viewed as WR4/WR5 type prospect.