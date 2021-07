If you believe in luck, the Toronto Raptors are exactly where they want to be entering Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery. The team with the seventh-best lottery odds has moved up in the lottery in each of the last three drafts. In 2020, the Chicago Bulls lept up to No. 7 to select Patrick Williams. A year before, the New Orleans Pelicans got lucky, jumping all the way up to No. 1 to select Zion Williamston. And the year before that, in 2018, the Sacramento Kings moved up to No. 2 to select Marvin Bagley.