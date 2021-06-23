Loyalty Never Tasted So Good... MyMcDonald’s Rewards is Almost Here!
McDonald’s new loyalty program will arrive nationwide on July 8. KENTUCKY (June 22, 2021) – For over 65 years, McDonald’s fans’ longtime loyalty has been unmatched... and we think it’s time they were rewarded. So, to our loyal fans, we now give you MyMcDonald’s Rewards* - our first nationwide loyalty program allowing you to unlock freebies simply by enjoying your favorite menu items. MyMcDonald’s Rewards will be available via the McDonald’s app at participating restaurants nationwide on July 8 (with some cities already offering it), and fans will pocket 100 points for every one dollar spent on qualifying purchases.www.953wiki.com