U. S. Border Patrol agents at the Highway 78 Checkpoint near Blythe were able to stop a human smuggling attempt. According to the Border Patrol there was more to the story than just humans. A car entered the checkpoint and it was discovered that two women sitting in the back seat were in this country illegally. In secondary inspection a small quantity of heroin , methamphetamine and marijuana were located. Assorted items of drug paraphernalia was also found. Also located was a cache of potentially fake and stolen credit cards , driver's licenses and other forms of identification. Agents also found a printer that may have been used to make fraudulent documents. It didn't end there as a loaded handgun with the make and model number shaved off. The driver and was found to have multiple felony convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property , DUI , Hit and Run and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.