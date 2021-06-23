Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’: Lanco announces new EP and tour

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanco are "Honky-Tonk Hippies" in their upcoming EP and tour. The country group has revealed that they are releasing a new EP, Honky-Tonk Hippies, on July 2 and will embark on tour this fall. Named after the EP, the tour launches on September 12 in Isle of Palms, South Carolina,...

wfxd.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippies#Honky Tonk#Fame Studios#Abc Audio#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Amarillo, TXCMT

Randall King’s “Record High” Offers a Honky-Tonk Cure for Heartbreak

Warner Music Nashville artist and Amarillo, Texas native Randall King knows one surefire antidote for heartbreak: a honky-tonk filled with two-stepping, plenty of drinks and classic country music. In his latest, “Record High,” King digs deep into a steel guitar-soaked sound that is shot-through with the influences of ’90s country superstars like Garth Brooks and George Strait.
MusicPopculture

Tim McGraw Marks a Special Moment With Alabama on Stage for Duet

Tim McGraw joined legendary band Alabama on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate the venue's reopening. The country band and McGraw sang for fans over the July 4th weekend to kick off Alabama's 50th-anniversary tour, according to Taste of Country. McGraw joined in with frontman Randy Owen as they sang "Lady Down on Love" which is their hit that went No. 1 in the United States and Canada.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

TWIABP announce tour dates with Bent Knee, Greet Death, State Faults & Gates, new LP coming

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die recently confirmed that "LP4 is done and whips ass" and now they announced a fall US tour. They'll be joined by genre-defying experimental rock group Bent Knee for the dates, which run through October and November, with additional support from Michigan punkgazers Greet Death on the first leg, Santa Rosa screamo/post-hardcore band State Faults on the second, and New Brunswick post-rockers Gates on the third. They'll stop in Baltimore, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Hamden CT, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Asbury Park, and more. All dates are listed below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Quicksand announce new album ‘Distant Populations’ & tour, share “Missile Command”

Pre-order our hot pink/cyan blue vinyl variant of Quicksand's new album. Quicksand recently returned with their first new song in three years, "Inversion," a track that feels like Quicksand but really pushes their sound forward and might be even better than their already-great 2017 comeback album Interiors. We named it one of the best punk songs of April. Now, Quicksand have announced a new album -- their fourth overall and second since reuniting -- Distant Populations, which comes out digitally on August 13 via Epitaph and on vinyl on September 24. We've got an awesome-looking "hot pink & cyan blue pinwheel" vinyl variant available to pre-order exclusively in our stores, limited to 500.
Musicrock947.com

Beabadoobee releases The 1975-produced ‘Our Extended Play’ EP; announces tour dates

Beabadoobee has released a new EP called Our Extended Play, co-written and produced by The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel. Originally announced in March, the collection includes the previously released single “Last Day on Earth,” plus three brand new songs. One of those tracks, “Cologne,” is accompanied by a video, which is streaming now on YouTube.
Rock Musicignitemusicmag.com

Candlebox Announces US Tour & New Album

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox announces US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5th and runs until November 6th, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5th and 6th will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST. Wolves is Candlebox’s seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021, on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Wolves embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “We didn’t stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn’t try to stay in our lane, if you will.” The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride. Two songs from Wolves, “Let Me Down Easy” and “My Weakness,” are available to stream now. “Let Me Down Easy” is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. “My Weakness” is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adam’s “Summer of 69” and passion of Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” Stream both songs and pre-save Wolves here: https://orcd.co/wolves.
MusicFalls Church News-Press

Press Pass: Honky Tonk Casanovas

Whenever you go to a live show, at a bare minimum, you want to have a good time. While that may come at a rap or a heavy metal concert for some, there are those bands that transcend all tastes and seem to infect everyone with a case of tapping feet and bobbing heads. Honky Tonk Casanovas is one of those rare breeds, and they’re bringing their talents to the stage at JV’s Restaurant this Saturday.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Announces New Noun EP, Shares New Song: Listen

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster has announced a new EP under her Noun project, as Rolling Stone points out. It’s called In the Shade, and it arrives later this summer via State Champion. Today (June 29), Paternoster has shared the title track, along with a goofy music video directed by Dawn Riddle. Check out the clip (which features a woman wearing a Bart Simpson–like mask) below.
Musictalentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Runner Up Caleb Lee Hutchinson Announces New EP

American Idol runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that his new EP, Slot Machine Syndrome is due out on September 17. The EP is produced by Brent Cobb who has written songs for Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert in the past. To kick off the road to the EP launch, Caleb will release his brand new single “Who I Am” this Friday.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Quicksand Announce New Album + Tour, Stream First Single

Back in April (which somehow simultaneously seems like a few days ago and a few decades ago), Quicksand released “Inversion,” their first new song in four years… but, alas, did not announce a new album. But that changes as of right now. The storied post-hardcore band will release a new...
liveforlivemusic.com

Doom Flamingo Releases New ‘Flamingo’ EP, Announces 2021 Tour Dates [Stream]

Doom Flamingo has released Flamingo, a new EP intended to serve as the “alter ego” to the Charleston, SC outfit’s 2020 release, Doom. The sextet, which is fronted by dynamic vocalist Kanika Moore and features Umphrey’s McGee bassist Ryan Stasik, will also head out on a string of 2021 tour dates in support of the two companion EPs.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Joe Turner announces second EP, ‘Reflections’

Joe Turner gives a taster of his imminent second EP ‘Reflections’ (out on vinyl and digital on 23rd July) with the release of summer dance anthem track ‘Wings’, out now on LG105. This year’s previous singles ‘Too Much’, and ‘Noir’ (feat Tom Dunne) put the Croydon multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)

Beabadoobee just released a new EP, Our Extended Play, produced and co-written by Matt Healy and George Daniel of her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975. She's also shared a new video for EP track "Cologne." "Making the music video for 'Cologne' was so much fun," she says. "I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that's what we did!" Watch the video and stream the full EP below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy