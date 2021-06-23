Cancel
Jupiter, FL

Deputies investigate after man shot, killed in Jupiter Farms

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2400FS_0acYPZK900

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Jupiter Farms.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 15700 block of 98th Trail North.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man dead from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.

No more information was immediately available.

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

