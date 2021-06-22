University of Alaska Board of Regents accepts FY22 Budget passed by the Alaska Legislature
The University of Alaska Board of Regents convened today to adopt an FY22 operating and capital budget, and voted unanimously to accept the $273 million operating budget and $31.6 million capital budget as passed by the Alaska Legislature. While both budgets are still awaiting transmission to the governor, this action by the board allows the university to move forward with distribution plans once the final budget bill is signed.www.anchoragepress.com