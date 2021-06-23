Cancel
Woodward, OK

Reports, agreements top city commission meeting

By Dawnita Fogleman Staff Writer
Woodward News
 14 days ago
Communications Officer Pam Schultz and Information Technology Director Ryan O’Reilly receive awards during a brief presentation at the Woodward City Commission meeting Monday evening. Schultz is the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Calltaker of the quarter for Woodward’s E911 service and O’Reilly is National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 911 Tech of the quarter for the City of Woodward. (Photo by Dawnita Fogleman)

The Woodward City Commission meeting began with presentations Monday evening. Woodward E911 Communications Officer Pam Schultz received the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Calltaker of the quarter. City of Woodward Information Technology (IT) Director Ryan O’Reilly was honored as National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 911 Tech of the quarter.

“These two chapters, each quarter of every year, recognize outstanding individuals,” Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett said. “She (Schultz) will also be recognized tomorrow with the State 911 Management Authority.”

According to Barnett, O’Reilly is recognized for assisting the 911 communications through IT services.

“Thank both of you all for your hard work and your dedication to your jobs into the city,” Mayor Steve Bogdahn said. “We appreciate that.”

City Manager Allen Riffel mentioned the William S. Key Correctional Center closure in his report to the board.

“Obviously that's something that's top of our list as far as how to prepare for what is going to transpire in a couple of months,” Riffel said. “Our water revenue from the prison is roughly $120,000 a year. So that's a significant impact to us.”

The closure will impact the city’s projections going forward, according to Riffel.

An ordinance amendment was approved adding tree limb and/or tree trimming disposal charges to be billed with water bill for the collection of solid waste. Charges will be added to customers’ monthly bills.

• $55 for a small load

• $172 for a ½ ton pickup load

• $268 for a truck load

In case of an emergency situation, like an ice storm, which causes many limbs to fall the commission has the option to waive fees during the clean-up period, according to Riffel.

Riffel also reported certain parts of town have experienced lower water pressure as the city keeps volumes down during repairs to the Northwell Waterfield.

“That pump system is on its last leg. They literally hit it with a hammer to keep it going sometimes,” Riffel explained. “(The repairs ) will not just influence those that are receiving low pressure now, it'll be (to) the benefit of the whole community.”

The board reaffirmed the sports complex user agreement with the Boy Scouts.

Facilities use agreements with Kiwanis Club, Woodward AMBUCS and the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association were approved.

Commissioners also approved a supplemental budget amendment for the fiscal year 2021/2022 grant fund budget which includes an increase of an $8,000 library grant and $153,000 in CARES Act funding.

The 2021/2022 fiscal year Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) with the International Association of Fire Fighters (Local 2560) was approved.

An interlocal governmental agreement with the Woodward County Board of Commissioners was approved relative to answering and dispatching both 911 and administrative calls for the Woodward County Sheriff’s office.

The commission approved mowing agreements with Green Zebra Services and Lawn and Order Lawn Care, LLC for mowing city-owned properties.

The board approved the only bid for concrete and street overlay from Circle S. Paving Co.

A 2-year land lease at West Woodward Airport was awarded to Leon Ramirez who leases the land currently and owns adjoining property.

The depository account proposal submitted from Bank 7 was accepted as the best proposal, satisfying all criteria and best meeting the needs of the city.

The commission approved a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management.

According to Riffel, this includes dealership maintenance. The city owns 120 vehicles which will be swapped out over a four-year period of time plus unused and non-working vehicles will be sold through the program. The commission has the option to renew the lease each year and after four years all city vehicles should be no more than four years old and in good running condition.

“This is a method of replacing our fleet on a regular basis parceled over four years. Something we have struggled with for a long time is keeping rolling stock in shape, in and out of the mechanic shop,” Riffel said. “The only way to cash flow this, to be able to put a fleet out there that will be reliable, is to do it this way.”

The board approved an operations agreement with the Woodward Public School District for two rotating school resource officers. The school district reimburses the City for 50 percent of the officers’ wages, according to Riffel.

