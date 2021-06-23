Cal Fire ceases logging in the “Caspar 500” section of Jackson Forest; activists confront loggers in another section of forest
WILLITS, 6/22/21 — Cal Fire announced today in a press release that they have ceased logging in the “Caspar 500,” a section of Jackson Demonstration State Forest near Caspar on the Mendocino Coast, which was slated for a timber harvest. Indeed logging had begun in the area only to be repeatedly interrupted by the efforts of activists from an array of groups, urging Cal Fire reconsider how it is logging the areas of older second growth redwood forest. (For a longer discussion on the issues behind these protests and the different sides see our previous coverage)mendovoice.com