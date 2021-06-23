Police: Teen shot inside St. Petersburg home was an accident

A shooting that sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital was accidental, police said.

St. Petersburg police said around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South.

Investigators determined the shooting was accidental. A group of five teens were in a house and were playing with a gun when it went off and struck the 14-year-old, police said.

A 17-year-old is being charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm.

The 14-year-old remains in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

