Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Police: Teen shot inside St. Petersburg home was an accident

By Lisette Lopez
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENu4v_0acYOmk500

A shooting that sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital was accidental, police said.

St. Petersburg police said around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South.

Investigators determined the shooting was accidental. A group of five teens were in a house and were playing with a gun when it went off and struck the 14-year-old, police said.

A 17-year-old is being charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm.

The 14-year-old remains in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Abc Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 22

Community Policy