Minecraft Sonic the Hedgehog DLC Released

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and to celebrate, the blue blur is starring in DLC now available in Minecraft! The DLC is just the latest video game crossover the character is starring in this year, and Sonic is bringing along a number of friends this time, including Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, and more. Players can race across areas based on classic Sonic stages, and there's even music inspired by the series. All in all, it looks like a significant amount of new content, and fans of Sonic and Minecraft should find quite a bit to enjoy!