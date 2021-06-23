Cancel
Meigs County, OH

Flood Warning issued for Meigs by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Meigs FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR MEIGS COUNTY At 958 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that lower portions of the Shade River are in flood and continue to rise after receiving between 2 and 5 inches of rain on Monday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Pomeroy, Rutland, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Darwin, Harrisonville, Dexter, Dyesville and Carpenter.

alerts.weather.gov
