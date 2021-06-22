Cancel
Pettis County, MO

Escaped inmate had over an hour head start before search began

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 15 days ago

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Law enforcement continue to look for an escaped inmate in Pettis County.

Pettis County Sheriff's Department reported an inmate has escaped custody after working at the Missouri State Fairgrounds just after 5 p.m.

Jason Laird was last seen on the outer campgrounds at 4 p.m.

Laird's last known direction of travel was west from the fairgrounds.

The Department of Corrections dogs tracked Laird about half a mile west towards Walnut Hills before losing the scent.

Officials say Laird may have had at least a one and half hour head start.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots.

Laird is listed at 5'03" and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Pettis County Sheriff's Department is advising resident to lock their cars and doors. Also to make sure firearms are not left in vehicles

Laird is serving seven years for multiple charges including burglary, stealing vehicles and weapons.

The post Escaped inmate had over an hour head start before search began appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
