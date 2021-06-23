Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Man from Albuquerque sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempted robbery

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Israfil Madriaga, 23, of Albuquerque, was sentenced on June 16 in federal court to 15 years and nine months in prison for attempted interference with commerce by robbery and violence, using, carrying and discharging a firearm in furtherance during and in relation to a crime of violence and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such crime.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

