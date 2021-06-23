Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Dishonorably discharged Navy sailor sentenced to 7+ years in prison for receipt of child pornography

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 14 days ago
Tacoma – A 37-year-old Tacoma man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 90 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. This is defendant Brandon Culp’s second conviction involving child exploitation in seven years. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said, “You still are a danger to the public…. These victims, these young victims, will be experiencing a life sentence… many will carry scars and wounds and pain their whole life long.”

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

