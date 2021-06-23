Dishonorably discharged Navy sailor sentenced to 7+ years in prison for receipt of child pornography
Tacoma – A 37-year-old Tacoma man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 90 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. This is defendant Brandon Culp’s second conviction involving child exploitation in seven years. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said, “You still are a danger to the public…. These victims, these young victims, will be experiencing a life sentence… many will carry scars and wounds and pain their whole life long.”www.shorenewsnetwork.com