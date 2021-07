Tacoma – A former guard at the Green Hill School, a juvenile rehabilitation facility in Chehalis, Washington, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to extortion under the color of official right, for taking bribes in exchange for delivering contraband, including illegal drugs, into the secure facility. Julio W. Hayes, 40, was terminated as a staffer in February 2020 following an FBI operation that uncovered HAYES was accepting bribes and smuggling drugs and other contraband. Hayes will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan on October 1, 2021.