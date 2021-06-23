Essex County Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Two Handguns and Drugs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. Jaishawn Harris, 19, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, on March 11, 2021, law enforcement officers were conducting criminal interdiction and surveillance at a motel on Route 60 for possible drug activity. The officers observed numerous individuals associated with at least two different rooms interacting with each other. During the surveillance, officers observed a gold Honda pull up to the hotel room. An unknown black male, later identified as Harris, exited a room with a female and placed a bag in the trunk. Officers following the vehicle attempted a traffic stop, however, the Honda failed to stop. Eventually, Harris fled from the Honda on foot and was apprehended shortly thereafter. Law enforcement officers searched the Honda and found approximately nine grams of fentanyl in the bag that Harris had placed in the trunk.