Essex County, NJ

Essex County Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Two Handguns and Drugs

By Press Release
 14 days ago
NEWARK, N.J. – An Essex County, New Jersey, man with a felony record made his initial court appearance today on charges of carrying two loaded handguns and a quantity of heroin and cocaine, U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. Brandon Jacobs, 30, of Newark, is charged by complaint with...

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
