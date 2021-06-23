Cancel
New York City, NY

Former New York DEA Investigator Convicted Of Enticing A Minor To Have Sex And Child Pornography Charges

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today the conviction in Manhattan federal court of FREDERICK L. SCHEININ for attempted production of child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography, and attempted enticement of a minor. The jury convicted SCHEININ today following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

