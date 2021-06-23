Laplace Man Pleads Guilty to Violations of The Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A West Virginia man was sentenced today to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for robbing a bank in Moorhead, Minnesota. According to court documents, on May 1, 2019, Robert Vaughn Evans, 53, entered the Gate City Bank located inside a grocery store in Moorhead, Minnesota. Evans handed the bank teller a note that stated, “I have a gun.” Evans told the teller he did not want “bait” and that he was “not [expletive] around” while reaching for his back waistline, leading the teller to believe Evans possessed and was reaching for a gun. The teller retrieved $3,860 from the drawer and provided it to Evans, who put the money in his pocket and fled on foot. The robbery was captured from several angles on high-quality surveillance video.