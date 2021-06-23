Former Stockton Man Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Prison for Unemployment Benefits Fraud and Identity Theft

Des Moines, Iowa – A Des Moines man was sentenced on Friday, July 2, 2021, to 15 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to court documents, Osman Rashid Jama, age 39, defrauded the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from at least January 2017 through April 2019. Jama owned and operated the MidCity Halal Food Market Inc., d/b/a International Food Market (International), in Des Moines. Jama, and others at his direction, scanned SNAP and WIC recipients’ EBT cards at his store. Instead of giving the recipient the WIC and/or SNAP approved items, Jama and others gave recipients non-approved items, store credit, and cash. Jama also used SNAP recipients’ EBT cards to purchase items to stock his store. Jama was found to have defrauded the programs a total of $1,445,460.47 and was ordered to pay restitution to the agencies that administer the programs.