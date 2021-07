CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Newcomerstown man will spend life behind bars for the murder of a Newark man. 27-year-old Jacob Harper was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing Alexander Anderson in August of 2020. Harper was found guilty of one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court earlier this month for the murder of Anderson on Zion Road near Kimbolton. Harper was also sentenced to a mandatory three-year prison sentence on the firearm specification that will be served first, according to Ohio law, and an 18-month sentence on the conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.