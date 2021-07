Newton, N.J. – According to the preliminary investigation, three uniformed officers of the Newton Police Department arrived at a residence on Clive Place, Newton, NJ at approximately 9:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call. During an encounter outside the residence, two Newton police officers fired their service weapons, fatally wounding the man. First aid was rendered by officers. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:46pm. The Andover Police Department and the New Jersey State Police also responded to the scene after the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.